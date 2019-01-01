GFS Advisors LLC Has $12.42 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

GFS Advisors LLC decreased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up 2.8% of GFS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $12,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 11.5% in the third quarter. Sequoia Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 5.8% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 98,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $836,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 54,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,751,000 after buying an additional 8,322 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPY opened at $249.92 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $233.76 and a 52 week high of $293.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.4354 per share. This represents a $5.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 21st. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

