GINcoin (GIN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $15,722.00

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. In the last week, GINcoin has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. GINcoin has a market capitalization of $5.79 million and $15,722.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GINcoin coin can now be bought for $1.25 or 0.00032934 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,781.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.96 or 0.03718363 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $163.53 or 0.04313646 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00842594 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.43 or 0.01251052 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00137164 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.39 or 0.01540215 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00346315 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GINcoin Profile

GINcoin (GIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 4,632,678 coins and its circulating supply is 4,632,668 coins. GINcoin’s official website is gincoin.io. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto.

GINcoin Coin Trading

GINcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GINcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GINcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

