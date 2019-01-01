GlassCoin (GLS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $0.00

GlassCoin (CURRENCY:GLS) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 1st. One GlassCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GlassCoin has a market cap of $11,719.00 and $0.00 worth of GlassCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GlassCoin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

GeyserCoin (GSR) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000395 BTC.

JIYO (JIYOX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000023 BTC.

RSGPcoin (RSGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00100025 BTC.

About GlassCoin

GLS is a coin. GlassCoin’s total supply is 5,534,281 coins and its circulating supply is 3,082,639 coins. GlassCoin’s official website is glasscoin.io. GlassCoin’s official Twitter account is @GlasscoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GlassCoin Coin Trading

GlassCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlassCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlassCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlassCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

