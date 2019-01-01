Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 4,600 Shares of BCE Inc. (BCE)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in BCE were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BCE during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in BCE during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in BCE during the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BCE during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in BCE during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BCE shares. Desjardins upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Scotiabank upgraded BCE from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BCE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

BCE opened at $39.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.34. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.75 and a 52 week high of $48.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.574 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.64%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 4,600 Shares of BCE Inc. (BCE)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/01/glenmede-trust-co-na-buys-4600-shares-of-bce-inc-bce.html.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services.

See Also: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.