Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys Shares of 7,575 Avanos Medical Inc (AVNS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $985,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $61,547,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $2,062,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $777,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $4,216,000. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Avanos Medical news, CEO Joseph Fralin Woody acquired 3,500 shares of Avanos Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.35 per share, for a total transaction of $151,725.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John W. Wesley acquired 1,000 shares of Avanos Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.48 per share, with a total value of $47,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $286,685. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical stock opened at $44.79 on Tuesday. Avanos Medical Inc has a one year low of $40.63 and a one year high of $72.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.82.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.57 million. Avanos Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avanos Medical Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Avanos Medical in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on eliminating pain, speeding recovery, and preventing infection for healthcare providers and patients worldwide. Its Medical Devices segment provides a portfolio of products that focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management.

