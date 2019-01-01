Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 3,835 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (TRNO)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 56.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,808,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,965,000 after buying an additional 138,624 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,290,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,608,000 after buying an additional 465,641 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 479.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,622,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,152,000 after buying an additional 1,342,083 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,412,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,268,000 after buying an additional 280,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,408,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,063,000 after buying an additional 378,809 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRNO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 15th. ValuEngine raised Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $35.17 on Tuesday. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $31.56 and a 1 year high of $39.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $37.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 88.07%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

