Glu Mobile (GLUU) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Glu Mobile to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Shares of GLUU stock opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.02. Glu Mobile has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $8.42.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $99.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.14 million. Glu Mobile had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 19.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Glu Mobile will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Masi Niccolo De sold 89,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $626,063.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 766,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,374,349.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Benjamin T. Iv Smith sold 179,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total transaction of $1,323,615.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 189,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,315.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 408,808 shares of company stock worth $2,903,494 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 9.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,792,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,407,000 after buying an additional 975,586 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 9.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,792,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,407,000 after buying an additional 975,586 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 6.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,702,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,374,000 after buying an additional 460,693 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 34.8% in the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 4,555,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,941,000 after buying an additional 1,176,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 14,199.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,191,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,774,000 after buying an additional 3,168,975 shares in the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, including Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, and QuizUp.

