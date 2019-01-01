Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,540,739 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,274 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.49% of Golar LNG worth $126,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Golar LNG by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,326 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

GLNG stock opened at $21.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Golar LNG Limited has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $35.54. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 0.62.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $123.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.58 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This is an increase from Golar LNG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Golar LNG’s payout ratio is currently -40.82%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GLNG shares. BidaskClub lowered Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Golar LNG in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on Golar LNG in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Golar LNG in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Golar LNG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/01/golar-lng-limited-glng-shares-bought-by-blackrock-inc.html.

Golar LNG Profile

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.