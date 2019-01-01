GoviEx Uranium Inc (CVE:GXU) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 334300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/01/goviex-uranium-gxu-sets-new-12-month-low-at-0-15.html.

GoviEx Uranium Company Profile (CVE:GXU)

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium projects in Africa. The company principally holds a 100% interest the Madaouela project located in north central Niger. It also owns 100% interests in the Mutanga project located south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project situated in Mali.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for GoviEx Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoviEx Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.