Graft Market Capitalization Achieves $2.87 Million (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. Graft has a market cap of $2.87 million and $11,582.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graft coin can now be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Graft has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.40 or 0.01232335 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00017186 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00007615 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Graft Coin Profile

Graft (CRYPTO:GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,170,287,868 coins and its circulating supply is 450,184,868 coins. Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Graft’s official website is www.graft.network. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork.

Graft Coin Trading

Graft can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graft using one of the exchanges listed above.

