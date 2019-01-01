GRANITESHARES E/S&P GSCI COMMODITY (COMG) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of GRANITESHARES E/S&P GSCI COMMODITY (NYSEARCA:COMG) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,225 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 18.99% of GRANITESHARES E/S&P GSCI COMMODITY worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of COMG stock opened at $19.45 on Tuesday. GRANITESHARES E/S&P GSCI COMMODITY has a one year low of $19.27 and a one year high of $32.03.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $4.3186 per share. This represents a yield of 22.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th.

