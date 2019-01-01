Graphcoin (GRPH) Price Up 14.6% This Week

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 1st. Graphcoin has a market capitalization of $64,933.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graphcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000230 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, Graphcoin has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar.

About Graphcoin

GRPH is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 11,860,190 coins and its circulating supply is 7,560,492 coins. The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Graphcoin’s official website is graphcoin.net. Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin.

Buying and Selling Graphcoin

Graphcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graphcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

