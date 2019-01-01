GreenMed (GRMD) Hits Market Cap of $26,741.00

GreenMed (CURRENCY:GRMD) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. GreenMed has a total market cap of $26,741.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of GreenMed was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GreenMed token can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and CoinExchange. In the last week, GreenMed has traded 25.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009503 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00027193 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.02420028 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00158517 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00201520 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027296 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00027182 BTC.

About GreenMed

GreenMed was first traded on October 25th, 2017. GreenMed’s total supply is 14,899,993 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,219,120 tokens. The Reddit community for GreenMed is /r/greenmed and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GreenMed is www.greenmed.io. GreenMed’s official Twitter account is @greenmed_team.

GreenMed Token Trading

GreenMed can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenMed directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GreenMed should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GreenMed using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

