Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $1.96 Million Holdings in SCANA Co. (SCG)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in SCANA Co. (NYSE:SCG) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SCANA were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SCANA during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SCANA during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of SCANA by 258.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SCANA during the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in SCANA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SCG shares. ValuEngine upgraded SCANA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Mizuho upgraded SCANA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Guggenheim upgraded SCANA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Williams Capital upgraded SCANA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SCANA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

NYSE:SCG traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.78. 17,831,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,392,768. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. SCANA Co. has a 1 year low of $33.61 and a 1 year high of $51.27.

SCANA (NYSE:SCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. SCANA had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $926.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SCANA Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a $0.1237 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. SCANA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.67%.

SCANA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company owns nuclear, coal, hydro, natural gas, oil, biomass, and solar generating facilities. It also purchases, sells, and transports natural gas; and offers energy-related services.

