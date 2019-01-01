GSA Capital Partners LLP Cuts Stake in Acacia Research Corp (ACTG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its position in Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ:ACTG) by 81.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 181,565 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.09% of Acacia Research worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACTG. Leisure Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $655,000. Institutional investors own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Acacia Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Acacia Research stock opened at $2.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.92 million, a PE ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.01. Acacia Research Corp has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $4.40.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. Acacia Research had a negative return on equity of 21.97% and a negative net margin of 237.71%.

In related news, insider Marc W. Booth bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.13 per share, for a total transaction of $31,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alfred Victor Jr. Tobia bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.01 per share, for a total transaction of $60,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 70,346 shares of company stock worth $213,991. Company insiders own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Research Company Profile

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, licenses, and enforces patented technologies. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios; protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use; generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies; and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies through the filing of patent infringement litigation.

