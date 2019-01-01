GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $164,000 Stake in Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG) by 86.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 320,840 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.06% of Overseas Shipholding Group worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 978,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 443,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $690,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 513,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 140,757 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 76,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 52,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,567,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after buying an additional 136,317 shares in the last quarter. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSG opened at $1.66 on Tuesday. Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.19 million, a P/E ratio of 1.99 and a beta of -0.26.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The transportation company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $80.54 million during the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 22.51%.

In other news, insider Samuel H. Norton bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.18 per share, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 525,841 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,333.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel H. Norton bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.97 per share, with a total value of $98,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 575,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,406.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $231,200. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States. At December 31, 2017, the company owned or operated a fleet of 23 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons.

