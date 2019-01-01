Guardant Health Inc (GH) Short Interest Update

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,468,442 shares, an increase of 45.9% from the November 30th total of 1,006,483 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 870,699 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GH shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Monday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Monday, October 29th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Monday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Monday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Monday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Guardant Health stock opened at $37.59 on Tuesday. Guardant Health has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $49.55.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($1.65). The firm had revenue of $21.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.44 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides non-invasive cancer diagnostics. It offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes from circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA); and GuardantOMNI, a broader panel measuring various genes from ctDNA.

