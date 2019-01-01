Halcon Resources Corp Forecasted to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share (HK)

Halcon Resources Corp (NYSE:HK) – Equities researchers at Imperial Capital dropped their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for Halcon Resources in a report released on Thursday, December 27th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Wangler now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $61.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.33 million. Halcon Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 101.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halcon Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Halcon Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Halcon Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Halcon Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Halcon Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Halcon Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.46.

HK stock opened at $1.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $276.35 million, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 4.13. Halcon Resources has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $9.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HK. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new position in Halcon Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Halcon Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Halcon Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Halcon Resources by 287.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,151 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 47,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Halcon Resources by 57.9% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,658 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 36,902 shares during the last quarter.

HalcÃ³n Resources Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2018, the company held interests in 21,679 net acres in the Monument Draw area of the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos and Reeves Counties, Texas; and 27,035 net acres in the Hackberry Draw area of the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos and Reeves Counties, Texas.

