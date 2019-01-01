Halcon Resources Corp (HK) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association lessened its stake in Halcon Resources Corp (NYSE:HK) by 75.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,827 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 99,680 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Halcon Resources were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Halcon Resources by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,155,804 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 201,923 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Halcon Resources by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,749 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 190,968 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halcon Resources by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,234,185 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,318,000 after acquiring an additional 658,502 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halcon Resources by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 878,551 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 259,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Halcon Resources by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,986,822 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,821,000 after acquiring an additional 324,836 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Halcon Resources stock opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. Halcon Resources Corp has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $9.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Halcon Resources had a negative net margin of 101.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $61.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Halcon Resources Corp will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HK. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Halcon Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Halcon Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Halcon Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Halcon Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halcon Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Halcon Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.46.

About Halcon Resources

HalcÃ³n Resources Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2018, the company held interests in 21,679 net acres in the Monument Draw area of the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos and Reeves Counties, Texas; and 27,035 net acres in the Hackberry Draw area of the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos and Reeves Counties, Texas.

