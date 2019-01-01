Halliburton (HAL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.29.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cleveland Research downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. UBS Group set a $42.00 price objective on Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. HSBC cut their price objective on Halliburton to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $51.00 price objective on Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th.

In other news, VP Anne L. Beaty sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $232,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,796.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,939 shares of company stock valued at $292,373. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 1,159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in Halliburton by 1,170.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,375 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Halliburton stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,590,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,819,073. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $24.70 and a twelve month high of $57.86. The firm has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Halliburton had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.02%.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

