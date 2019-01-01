Hashgard Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $345,075.00 (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 1st. One Hashgard token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Hotbit and IDEX. During the last week, Hashgard has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. Hashgard has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $345,075.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009479 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00027115 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.10 or 0.02463729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00157681 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00200817 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027220 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00027131 BTC.

About Hashgard

Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,725,607,077 tokens. The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard1. The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard.

Buying and Selling Hashgard

Hashgard can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

