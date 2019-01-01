HDFC Bank (HDB) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. HDFC Bank earned a daily sentiment score of 0.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the bank an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $103.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $88.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95. HDFC Bank has a 12-month low of $85.43 and a 12-month high of $112.10.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HDB shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

