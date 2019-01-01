Head to Head Analysis: Camden Property Trust (CPT) & Agree Realty (ADC)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) and Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Camden Property Trust and Agree Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Camden Property Trust 0 9 8 1 2.56 Agree Realty 0 1 7 0 2.88

Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus price target of $94.69, suggesting a potential upside of 7.54%. Agree Realty has a consensus price target of $61.13, suggesting a potential upside of 3.39%. Given Camden Property Trust’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Camden Property Trust is more favorable than Agree Realty.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.9% of Camden Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Camden Property Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Agree Realty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Camden Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $3.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Agree Realty pays an annual dividend of $2.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Camden Property Trust pays out 68.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Agree Realty pays out 81.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Camden Property Trust has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Agree Realty has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Camden Property Trust has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agree Realty has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Camden Property Trust and Agree Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camden Property Trust 21.81% 5.94% 3.33% Agree Realty 44.17% 6.46% 3.85%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Camden Property Trust and Agree Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camden Property Trust $900.90 million 9.10 $196.42 million $4.53 19.44 Agree Realty $116.56 million 17.49 $58.11 million $2.72 21.74

Camden Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Agree Realty. Camden Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agree Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Camden Property Trust beats Agree Realty on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 159 properties containing 54,480 apartment homes across the United States. Upon completion of 8 properties currently under development, the Company's portfolio will increase to 56,858 apartment homes in 167 properties. Camden was recently named by FORTUNE® Magazine for the eleventh consecutive year as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in America, ranking #24.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2018, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 520 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 10.0 million square feet of gross leasable space. The common stock of Agree Realty Corporation is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ADC".

