Head to Head Comparison: Aeon Global Health (AGHC) versus Genomic Health (GHDX)

Aeon Global Health (OTCMKTS:AGHC) and Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Aeon Global Health and Genomic Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeon Global Health 0 0 1 0 3.00 Genomic Health 1 8 1 0 2.00

Genomic Health has a consensus target price of $48.14, suggesting a potential downside of 25.26%. Given Genomic Health’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Genomic Health is more favorable than Aeon Global Health.

Risk and Volatility

Aeon Global Health has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genomic Health has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aeon Global Health and Genomic Health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeon Global Health $16.30 million 0.18 -$8.00 million ($1.15) -0.35 Genomic Health $340.75 million 6.83 -$3.85 million $0.01 6,441.00

Genomic Health has higher revenue and earnings than Aeon Global Health. Aeon Global Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genomic Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Aeon Global Health and Genomic Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeon Global Health -43.06% -337.28% -61.42% Genomic Health 4.95% 14.05% 11.57%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.2% of Genomic Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Aeon Global Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.8% of Genomic Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Genomic Health beats Aeon Global Health on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aeon Global Health

Aeon Global Health Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides various clinical laboratory testing services in the United States. The company operates through Laboratory Testing Services and Web-Based Software segments. Its laboratory testing services include the testing of an individual's blood, urine, or saliva for the presence of drugs or chemicals, as well as the patient's DNA profile. The company primarily offers medical toxicology, DNA pharmacogenomics, cancer genetic testing, and molecular biology tests. It also provides Web-based services as software as a service for Web-based revenue cycle management applications; and telehealth products and services that enable healthcare organizations to coordinate care for patients, and enhance related administrative and clinical workflows, as well as compliance with regulatory requirements. In addition, AEON Global Health Corp. offers post contract customer support services. The company was formerly known as Authentidate Holding Corp. and changed its name to Aeon Global Health Corp. in January 2018. Aeon Global Health Corp. is headquartered in Gainesville, Georgia.

About Genomic Health

Genomic Health, Inc., a healthcare company, provides actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions worldwide. It develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, allowing physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions. The company offers the Oncotype DX invasive breast cancer test that is used for early stage invasive breast cancer patients to predict the breast cancer recurrence and chemotherapy benefit. It also provides the Oncotype DX colon cancer test, which is used to predict the likelihood of colon cancer recurrence in patients with stage II disease, as well as for use in patients with stage III disease treated with oxaliplatin-containing adjuvant therapy. In addition, the company provides the Oncotype DX tests for patients with ductal carcinoma in situ, a pre-invasive form of breast cancer; the Oncotype DX prostate cancer test, which provides a genomic prostate score to predict disease aggressiveness in men with low risk disease, as well as used to enhance treatment decisions for prostate cancer patients in conjunction with the Gleason score or tumor grading; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect test for men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. The company offers its products through a network of distributors. Genomic Health, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Epic Sciences, Inc.; license and development agreement with Biocartis N.V.; license agreement with Cleveland Diagnostics, Inc.; and a research collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Redwood City, California.

