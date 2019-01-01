Head-To-Head Comparison: KLX Energy Services (KLXE) and Basic Energy Services (BAS)

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) and Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for KLX Energy Services and Basic Energy Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KLX Energy Services 0 0 2 0 3.00 Basic Energy Services 0 1 2 0 2.67

Basic Energy Services has a consensus price target of $26.24, suggesting a potential upside of 583.33%. Given Basic Energy Services’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Basic Energy Services is more favorable than KLX Energy Services.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares KLX Energy Services and Basic Energy Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KLX Energy Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Basic Energy Services $864.04 million 0.12 -$96.67 million ($2.33) -1.65

KLX Energy Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Basic Energy Services.

Profitability

This table compares KLX Energy Services and Basic Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KLX Energy Services N/A N/A N/A Basic Energy Services -12.19% -28.29% -10.53%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.1% of KLX Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of Basic Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Basic Energy Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company offers technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It serves oil and gas companies, and project management firms. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Wellington, Florida.

Basic Energy Services Company Profile

Basic Energy Services, Inc. provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. Its Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; cased-hole wireline services; and underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs. This segment operates 310 pumping units; and 36 air compressor packages. The company's Fluid Services segment is involved in the transportation of fluids; production of salt water; sale and transportation of fresh and brine water; rental of portable fracturing and test tanks; recycling and treatment of wastewater; operation of fresh water and brine source wells, and non-hazardous wastewater disposal wells; and preparation, construction, and maintenance of access roads, drilling locations, and production facilities. As of December 31, 2017, this segment owned and operated 975 fluid service trucks with an average fluid hauling capacity of up to 150 barrels apiece; and owned 85 salt water disposal facilities. Its Well Servicing segment provides services performed with a mobile well servicing rig and ancillary equipment, such as maintenance work, hoisting tools and equipment required by the operation, and plugging and abandonment services, as well as manufactures and sells workover rigs. As of December 31, 2017, this segment operated a fleet of 310 well servicing rigs. Its Contract Drilling segment employs drilling rigs and related equipment to penetrate the earth to a desired depth and initiate production. This segment owns and operates 11 land drilling rigs. The company was formerly known as Sierra Well Service, Inc. and changed its name to Basic Energy Services, Inc. in 2000. Basic Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

