Head-To-Head Comparison: SigmaTron International (SGMA) vs. Sparton (SPA)

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) and Sparton (NYSE:SPA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares SigmaTron International and Sparton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SigmaTron International -1.99% 1.36% 0.49% Sparton -2.22% 16.07% 5.15%

Volatility and Risk

SigmaTron International has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sparton has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.2% of SigmaTron International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.8% of Sparton shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of SigmaTron International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Sparton shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SigmaTron International and Sparton’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SigmaTron International $278.13 million 0.04 -$3.24 million N/A N/A Sparton $374.99 million 0.48 -$8.25 million N/A N/A

SigmaTron International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sparton.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SigmaTron International and Sparton, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SigmaTron International 0 0 0 0 N/A Sparton 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Sparton beats SigmaTron International on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

SigmaTron International Company Profile

SigmaTron International, Inc. operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include the production of printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly, and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies. It primarily serves customers operating in the industrial electronics, consumer electronics, and medical/life sciences industries in the United States, Mexico, China, Vietnam, and Taiwan. The company markets its services through independent manufacturers' representative organizations. SigmaTron International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Elk Grove Village, Illinois.

Sparton Company Profile

Sparton Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides design, development, and manufacturing services for electromechanical devices; and engineered products in electromechanical value stream worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing & Design Services (MDS), and Engineered Components & Products (ECP). The MDS segment is involved in the contract design, manufacture, and aftermarket repair and refurbishment of printed circuit card assemblies, sub-assemblies, full product assemblies, and cable/wire harnesses, as well as development of embedded software and software quality assurance services in connection with medical devices and diagnostic equipment. This segment serves original equipment manufacturers and emerging technology customers serving the medical and biotechnology, military and aerospace, and industrial and commercial markets. The ECP segment designs, develops, and produces proprietary products for domestic and foreign defense, and commercial applications. It offers anti-submarine warfare devices for the U.S. Navy and foreign governments; rugged flat panel display systems for military panel PC workstations, air traffic control and industrial, and commercial marine applications; and high performance industrial grade computer systems and peripherals, as well as develops and markets commercial products for underwater acoustics and microelectromechanical based inertial measurement. This segment also performs an engineering development function for the United States military and prime defense contractors. Sparton Corporation was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

