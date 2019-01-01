Head-To-Head Contrast: Andrea Electronics (ANDR) and Vuzix (VUZI)

Andrea Electronics (OTCMKTS:ANDR) and Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Andrea Electronics has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vuzix has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Andrea Electronics and Vuzix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andrea Electronics -82.99% 2,327.70% -65.75% Vuzix -287.75% -61.62% -55.00%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Andrea Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.9% of Vuzix shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of Andrea Electronics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of Vuzix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Andrea Electronics and Vuzix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Andrea Electronics $6.94 million 0.54 -$1.15 million N/A N/A Vuzix $5.54 million 23.95 -$19.63 million ($1.02) -4.72

Andrea Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than Vuzix.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Andrea Electronics and Vuzix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Andrea Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A Vuzix 0 0 3 0 3.00

Vuzix has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 118.30%. Given Vuzix’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vuzix is more favorable than Andrea Electronics.

Summary

Andrea Electronics beats Vuzix on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Andrea Electronics Company Profile

Andrea Electronics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures microphone technologies and products for enhancing speech-based applications software and communications primarily in the computer and business enterprise markets in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets digital signal processing (DSP) microphone and audio software. The company's DSP microphone and audio noise reduction software products include DA-350 auto array microphone for far-field voice intelligibility and accuracy of automatic speech recognition in high noise environments; DA-250 OEM array microphone, a small compact stereo array microphone and DSP circuit board platform; USB-SA array microphone, which offers a USB digital audio adapter to bypass a computer's standard integrated sound system; PureAudio VST3 plug-in, a noise reduction and center channel focus VST3 plug-in for audio/video editing post-processing; AudioCommander, a PC audio control panel; audio software for Mac that offers an intuitive graphic user interface to control stereo array microphone beam forming and noise cancellation on the input and EQ filters; PureAudio live recorder, a digital voice and audio recording application; and PureAudio pro recorder, which provides bookmarks for navigation of recordings. Its products are used in various applications, including mass transit and automotive communication systems, automated teller machines, information kiosks, home automation products, Internet of things digital assistants, TV set top boxes, audio and video recordings, robotics, and video surveillance. The company markets and sells its products through sales representatives and organizations to computer original equipment manufacturers, distributors of personal computers and communications equipment, software publishers, and industrial system integrators. Andrea Electronics Corporation was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Bohemia, New York.

Vuzix Company Profile

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells wearable display devices in the United States and internationally. Its wearable display products include augmented reality (AR) smart glasses for various enterprise and commercial users and applications; and video viewing glasses for on-the-go users as mobile displays for entertainment and gaming. The company's products also include binocular wearable displays that contain two micro displays mounted in a frame attached to eyeglass-style temples or stereo headphones; monocular smart glasses products for the enterprise, industrial, and commercial markets, as well as video headphones; AR wearable products, which provide users with a live, direct, or indirect view of a physical real-world environment. Its products are worn as eyeglasses that enable the user to view video and digital content, such as movies, computer data, the Internet, or video games. In addition, it offers an app store on its Websites where users can download and purchase applications, including third party applications; VUZIX Basics, an application that provides the fundamental benefits of smart glasses to users; and VUZIX Basics Video provides remote telepresence capabilities. Further, the company provides waveguide optics and design reference kits, and custom and engineering solutions. Vuzix Corporation offers its products directly to consumers, as well as through specialty retailers, online retailers, distributors, value added resellers, and Webstores. The company was formerly known as Icuiti Corporation and changed its name to Vuzix Corporation in 2007. Vuzix Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in West Henrietta, New York.

