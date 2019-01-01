Head to Head Contrast: Worldpay (WP) versus First Data (FDC)

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) and First Data (NYSE:FDC) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Worldpay and First Data’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Worldpay $4.03 billion 5.92 $130.11 million $3.10 24.65 First Data $12.05 billion 1.31 $1.47 billion $1.28 13.21

First Data has higher revenue and earnings than Worldpay. First Data is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Worldpay, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Worldpay and First Data, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Worldpay 0 3 26 0 2.90 First Data 0 3 22 0 2.88

Worldpay currently has a consensus price target of $103.19, indicating a potential upside of 35.01%. First Data has a consensus price target of $26.33, indicating a potential upside of 55.73%. Given First Data’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Data is more favorable than Worldpay.

Profitability

This table compares Worldpay and First Data’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Worldpay -3.99% 11.66% 4.23% First Data 17.48% 19.33% 2.65%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.3% of Worldpay shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.2% of First Data shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Worldpay shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of First Data shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Worldpay has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Data has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Worldpay Company Profile

Worldpay, Inc., through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses. This segment also provides value-added services, such as omni-channel acceptance, prepaid services, and gift card solutions; and security solutions, including point-to-point encryption and tokenization at the point of sale and for e-commerce transactions. The Financial Institution Services segment offers card issuer processing, payment network processing, fraud protection, card production, prepaid program management, automated teller machine driving, portfolio optimization, data analytics, and card program marketing, as well as network gateway and switching services. It also provides statement production, and collections and inbound/outbound call centers for credit transactions, as well as other services, which include credit card portfolio analytics, program strategy and support, fraud and security management, and chargeback and dispute services. This segment serves financial institutions comprising regional banks, community banks, credit unions, and regional personal identification number networks. It markets its services through various distribution channels, including national, regional, and mid-market sales teams, as well as through third-party reseller clients and telesales operation. The company was formerly known as Vantiv, Inc. and changed its name to Worldpay, Inc. in January 2018. Worldpay, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

First Data Company Profile

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications. The GFS segment provides technology solutions for bank and non-bank issuers comprising credit, retail private label, commercial card, and loan processing; licensed financial software systems, such as VisionPLUS processing application; and account services, including card personalization and embossing, customer communications, remittance processing, professional services, and customer servicing consisting of call center solutions and back office processing. The NSS segment offers a range of value-added solutions that include electronic funds transfer network solutions comprising debit card processing solutions; stored value network solutions; and gift, and security and fraud solutions. This segment also supports online and mobile banking, as well as its business supporting mobile wallets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

