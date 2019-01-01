Head to Head Review: Micro Imaging Technology (MMTC) and XCel Brands (XELB)

Micro Imaging Technology (OTCMKTS:MMTC) and XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Micro Imaging Technology and XCel Brands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micro Imaging Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A XCel Brands $31.71 million 0.65 -$10.12 million $0.09 12.56

Micro Imaging Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than XCel Brands.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.2% of XCel Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.4% of Micro Imaging Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 61.4% of XCel Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Micro Imaging Technology has a beta of -1.81, meaning that its stock price is 281% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XCel Brands has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Micro Imaging Technology and XCel Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micro Imaging Technology N/A N/A N/A XCel Brands -27.30% 3.12% 2.28%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Micro Imaging Technology and XCel Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Micro Imaging Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A XCel Brands 0 0 1 0 3.00

XCel Brands has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 342.48%. Given XCel Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe XCel Brands is more favorable than Micro Imaging Technology.

Summary

XCel Brands beats Micro Imaging Technology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Micro Imaging Technology

Micro Imaging Technology, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the development of fluid monitoring systems for water monitoring, food processing, and clinical applications in the United States. The company is developing a non-biologically based system utilizing both proprietary hardware and software to determine the specific specie of an unknown microbe present in a fluid with a high degree of statistical probability. It would analyze a sample presented to it and compares its characteristics to a library of known microbe characteristics on file. The company was formerly known as Electropure, Inc. and changed its name to Micro Imaging Technology, Inc. in November 2005. Micro Imaging Technology, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

About XCel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands. It licenses its brands to third parties; and provides design, production, and marketing services for promotion and distribution through a ubiquitous-channel retail sales strategy, including distribution through interactive television, the Internet, and traditional brick-and-mortar retail channels. The company also offers social media marketing and other marketing, and public relations support for its brands. In addition, it markets the Mizrahi brands through isaacmizrahi.com; the Ripka brands through judithripka.com; and the C Wonder brands through cwonder.com. Xcel Brands, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

