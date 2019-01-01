Head to Head Survey: Fidus Investment (FDUS) and Medley Management (MDLY)

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) and Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Fidus Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.3%. Medley Management pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 20.7%. Fidus Investment pays out 109.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Fidus Investment has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Fidus Investment and Medley Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidus Investment 69.97% 8.25% 4.84% Medley Management -3.75% -7.40% 6.47%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fidus Investment and Medley Management, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidus Investment 0 1 1 0 2.50 Medley Management 0 2 0 0 2.00

Fidus Investment currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.87%. Medley Management has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.44%. Given Medley Management’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Medley Management is more favorable than Fidus Investment.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.7% of Fidus Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.4% of Medley Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Fidus Investment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Medley Management shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Fidus Investment has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medley Management has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fidus Investment and Medley Management’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidus Investment $68.61 million 4.17 $43.95 million $1.43 8.17 Medley Management $65.56 million 0.33 $920,000.00 N/A N/A

Fidus Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Medley Management.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seeks to acquire minority equity stakes and board observation rights in conjunction with its investments.

About Medley Management

Medley Management Inc. is an investment holding company and operate and control all of the business and affairs of Medley LLC and its subsidiaries. Medley Management Inc. was incorporated on June 13, 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

