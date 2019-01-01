Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) Holdings Increased by Coe Capital Management LLC

Coe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Heartland Express worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HTLD. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,976,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,986,000 after buying an additional 1,003,493 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,677,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,875,000 after buying an additional 364,244 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,137,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,441,000 after buying an additional 296,364 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,487,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,941,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,041,000 after buying an additional 150,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Shares of HTLD stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $18.30. 441,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,682. Heartland Express, Inc. has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $23.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.50.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Heartland Express had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 3rd. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HTLD shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Heartland Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.14.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/01/heartland-express-inc-htld-holdings-increased-by-coe-capital-management-llc.html.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled transportation services.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.