Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (HLX) Receives $9.65 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.65.

HLX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Cowen initiated coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Saturday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3,701.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,776,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,312,000 after buying an additional 3,677,580 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 269.4% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,848,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,139,000 after buying an additional 2,077,146 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter worth about $12,566,000. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 613.6% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,355,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,395,000 after buying an additional 1,165,769 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,667,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $163,833,000 after buying an additional 1,156,169 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HLX stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.41. 1,305,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,669. The firm has a market cap of $805.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.07 and a beta of 2.61. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $212.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.56 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 12.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Featured Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.