Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) Position Reduced by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 534,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,438 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.49% of Helmerich & Payne worth $36,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HP. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 394.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 113.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 10,448 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 182.2% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 12,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.8% during the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 162,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,385,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

In other Helmerich & Payne news, VP Michael Lennox sold 6,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $415,272.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John R. Bell sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $782,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,813,273.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock opened at $47.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 432.91 and a beta of 1.31. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.56 and a twelve month high of $75.02.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $696.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.89 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 0.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 2,028.57%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.79.

WARNING: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/01/helmerich-payne-inc-hp-position-reduced-by-legal-general-group-plc.html.

About Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.