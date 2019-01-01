Hendershot Investments Inc. Sells 1,146 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Hendershot Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,546 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 142,301 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 141,158 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,074,000 after acquiring an additional 11,804 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 45,505 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,969,867 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $773,243,000 after acquiring an additional 662,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 107,456 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. UBS Group set a $56.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.87.

CSCO stock opened at $43.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $49.47.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 25.58%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.41%.

In related news, Director M Michele Burns sold 4,744 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $209,020.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,665.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Irving Tan sold 28,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $1,356,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 188,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,146,150.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,067 shares of company stock valued at $7,804,662 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/01/hendershot-investments-inc-sells-1146-shares-of-cisco-systems-inc-csco.html.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.