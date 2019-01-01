Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.40.

A number of research analysts have commented on HRI shares. ValuEngine cut Herc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Herc to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $60.00 price target on Herc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th.

HRI traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,077. Herc has a fifty-two week low of $24.16 and a fifty-two week high of $72.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.56 million, a PE ratio of -81.22 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.67. Herc had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $516.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Herc will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Herbert L. Henkel purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.68 per share, for a total transaction of $346,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the third quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

