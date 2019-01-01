Heritage Financial (HFWA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Financial Corporation, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Heritage Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. ValuEngine cut Heritage Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.33.

Shares of Heritage Financial stock opened at $29.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Heritage Financial has a 12 month low of $27.98 and a 12 month high of $37.40.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $59.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.63 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 20.10%. As a group, analysts predict that Heritage Financial will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lisa Banner sold 1,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $44,341.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,387 shares in the company, valued at $79,821.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian L. Vance sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $173,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 128,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,593.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,326 shares of company stock valued at $390,491. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 4.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,896,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,652,000 after acquiring an additional 86,143 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 4.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,896,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,652,000 after acquiring an additional 86,143 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Heritage Financial by 24.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 71,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 14,031 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Heritage Financial by 3,375.6% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 63,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 61,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Heritage Financial by 10.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 71,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Financial (HFWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.