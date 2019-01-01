Heron Therapeutics’ (HRTX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their buy rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

“We reiterate our OW rating and expect upward earnings revisions, along with an approval of HTX-011, to drive HRTX shares higher. We expect upside to come from Cinvanti and HTX-011. Valuation Summary We use a blend of DCF and multiples (EV/EBITDA) analysis to reach our 12-month price target of $50.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HRTX. BidaskClub lowered Heron Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Heron Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heron Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heron Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.09.

HRTX opened at $25.94 on Monday. Heron Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $42.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.48.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.05). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 72.23% and a negative net margin of 326.79%. The firm had revenue of $19.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS. Heron Therapeutics’s revenue was up 130.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 339.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,329,000 after purchasing an additional 205,302 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,149,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 10,173 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares during the period.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing medicines to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

