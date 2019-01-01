Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (HRC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.89.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HRC. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on Hill-Rom in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

Hill-Rom stock opened at $88.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.94. Hill-Rom has a 52-week low of $78.16 and a 52-week high of $99.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $759.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.90 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hill-Rom will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 16.84%.

In other news, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 7,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total transaction of $713,795.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,606,970.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRC. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Hill-Rom by 270.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.