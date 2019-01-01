Himax Technologies, Inc. (HIMX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $190.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) to report sales of $190.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Himax Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $193.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $188.70 million. Himax Technologies posted sales of $181.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Himax Technologies will report full year sales of $723.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $721.40 million to $725.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $775.70 million, with estimates ranging from $750.00 million to $801.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Himax Technologies.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $188.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.20 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

HIMX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Himax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Roth Capital upgraded Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Himax Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.47.

Shares of Himax Technologies stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.43. 2,060,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,013,907. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.20 million, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of -0.33. Himax Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $10.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Himax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Himax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Himax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Himax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

