Home Depot (HD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $180.00 price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Home Depot outperformed the industry in the past three months due to a five-year long trend of beating earnings estimates, which continued in third-quarter fiscal 2018. Moreover, it has delivered positive sales surprise in eight out of the last nine quarters. Results gained from strength in both professional and do-it-yourself categories. It also benefits from positive customer response for assortments as well as enhancements to drive integrated shopping experience. The company is witnessing strength across store operations as well as digital portals, which reflect strong customer demand in the home improvement markets. Backed by solid year-to-date performance, the company raised its earnings and sales forecast for fiscal 2018. However, the company saw tough comps comparisons in the fiscal third quarter owing to impacts of hurricane-related sales gains in the prior year. Higher supply chain and transportation costs also continue to hurt margins.”

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America set a $195.00 target price on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $227.00 to $226.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $204.60.

Home Depot stock opened at $171.82 on Monday. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $215.43. The company has a market cap of $192.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.24. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 664.88%. The business had revenue of $26.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Home Depot will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 29th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 28th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

In other Home Depot news, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $169.62 per share, for a total transaction of $42,405.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 117,327 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.42, for a total transaction of $21,168,137.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,970 shares in the company, valued at $47,805,887.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 13,750 shares of company stock worth $2,401,470 and sold 137,987 shares worth $24,769,526. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viridian Ria LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 12.1% during the second quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,839 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,110,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 6.5% during the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% during the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 20,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,918,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

