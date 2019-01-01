Houlihan Lokey (HLI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is an investment bank which focuses on mergers and acquisitions, financings, financial restructurings and financial advisory services. The Company’s operating segments consist of Corporate Finance, encompassing M&A and capital markets advisory; Financial Restructuring both out-of-court and in formal bankruptcy or insolvency proceedings; Financial Advisory Services, including financial opinions and a variety of valuation services; and Strategic Consulting, which advises in the areas of strategy development, operations, and performance improvement. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe, Asia and Australia. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is headquartered in LOS ANGELES, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HLI. ValuEngine cut Houlihan Lokey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.63.

NYSE:HLI opened at $36.80 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey has a one year low of $34.31 and a one year high of $53.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.64.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $274.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.19%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter worth $246,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter valued at $257,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 21.7% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter valued at $319,000. 52.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

