Hunting plc (HTG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hunting plc (LON:HTG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 865.78 ($11.31).

Several research firms have commented on HTG. Canaccord Genuity raised Hunting to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 775 ($10.13) in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Macquarie raised Hunting to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 790 ($10.32) price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Hunting from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 930 ($12.15) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Barclays downgraded Hunting to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 940 ($12.28) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 840 ($10.98) price objective (down from GBX 900 ($11.76)) on shares of Hunting in a research note on Friday, October 5th.

HTG traded up GBX 11.40 ($0.15) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 480 ($6.27). 259,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,125. Hunting has a 12-month low of GBX 376.50 ($4.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 735.50 ($9.61).

Hunting Company Profile

Hunting PLC manufactures, supplies, and distributes products that enable the extraction of oil and gas to upstream oil and gas companies. The company offers perforating guns and accessories; and premium connections, OCTG equipment, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

