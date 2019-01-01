Hydrogen (HYDRO) Reaches Market Cap of $20.53 Million

Hydrogen (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 31st. One Hydrogen token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, DEx.top, CoinEx and Mercatox. In the last week, Hydrogen has traded up 108.8% against the dollar. Hydrogen has a market cap of $20.53 million and $405,355.00 worth of Hydrogen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009489 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00027065 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.33 or 0.02385952 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00159803 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00200659 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027210 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00027082 BTC.

Hydrogen Profile

Hydrogen’s genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Hydrogen’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,062,538,428 tokens. Hydrogen’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro. Hydrogen’s official Twitter account is @HydrogenAPI. The official message board for Hydrogen is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. The Reddit community for Hydrogen is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hydrogen Token Trading

Hydrogen can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Bittrex, IDEX, Mercatox, BitMart, IDAX, Token Store, Upbit, CoinEx, Fatbtc and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydrogen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydrogen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydrogen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

