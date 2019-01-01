I.D. Systems, Inc. (IDSY) Major Shareholder Cannell Capital Llc Purchases 31,452 Shares

I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc purchased 31,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $172,356.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cannell Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 31st, Cannell Capital Llc purchased 9,722 shares of I.D. Systems stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $54,054.32.

On Friday, December 27th, Cannell Capital Llc purchased 11,700 shares of I.D. Systems stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $63,180.00.

On Friday, December 28th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 10,030 shares of I.D. Systems stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,165.00.

On Friday, December 21st, Cannell Capital Llc bought 117,616 shares of I.D. Systems stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $608,074.72.

On Wednesday, December 26th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 123,501 shares of I.D. Systems stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $639,735.18.

Shares of NASDAQ IDSY opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. I.D. Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $8.05.

I.D. Systems (NASDAQ:IDSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 million. I.D. Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. Research analysts predict that I.D. Systems, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 22NW LP purchased a new position in shares of I.D. Systems during the third quarter valued at $525,000. Fairpointe Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of I.D. Systems by 68.8% during the second quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 124,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 50,748 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners grew its holdings in shares of I.D. Systems by 13.2% during the second quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 438,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 51,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of I.D. Systems by 22.2% during the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,081,575 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,885,000 after buying an additional 377,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

IDSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of I.D. Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded I.D. Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded I.D. Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $10.00 target price on I.D. Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.65.

I.D. Systems Company Profile

I.D. Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells wireless machine-to-machine solutions primarily in North America. The company provides integrated wireless solutions that utilize radio frequency identification, Wi-Fi, satellite or cellular communications, sensor technologies, and software to control, monitor, track, and analyze industrial and rental vehicles, as well as transportation assets.

