IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) Stake Lowered by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 8.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 144.3% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. 85.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In related news, VP Jacqueline Studer sold 3,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.27, for a total value of $666,807.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.92, for a total value of $682,999.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,327,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $186.02. 680,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,704. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.53 and a twelve month high of $256.22. The company has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.84.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. IDEXX Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 994.76% and a net margin of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $545.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.33.

WARNING: This piece was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/01/idexx-laboratories-inc-idxx-stake-lowered-by-omnistar-financial-group-inc.html.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. It operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.