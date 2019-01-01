Ignition (IC) One Day Volume Tops $409.00

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded down 38.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 1st. Ignition has a total market cap of $224,523.00 and approximately $409.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ignition has traded 65.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ignition coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00005883 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00006332 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00020548 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00230189 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00014489 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00001128 BTC.

About Ignition

Ignition (IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,049,639 coins and its circulating supply is 994,315 coins. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org.

Buying and Selling Ignition

Ignition can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

