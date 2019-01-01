II-VI (IIVI) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $31.82 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also commented on IIVI. B. Riley lowered shares of II-VI from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of II-VI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of II-VI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of II-VI in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of II-VI from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.82.

Get II-VI alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $32.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.68. II-VI has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $53.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The company had revenue of $314.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.92 million. II-VI had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that II-VI will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI during the second quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of II-VI by 6.1% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,920 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,551,000 after acquiring an additional 22,007 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of II-VI by 71.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI during the second quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of II-VI by 46.9% during the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 197,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,580,000 after acquiring an additional 63,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

Further Reading: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.