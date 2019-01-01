Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) declared a semiannual dividend on Monday, December 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Independence’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.10.

Independence has increased its dividend by an average of 19.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years.

Get Independence alerts:

Shares of IHC opened at $35.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $521.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.14. Independence has a 12-month low of $26.55 and a 12-month high of $40.66.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $89.94 million for the quarter. Independence had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 11.56%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Independence from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Independence Holding (IHC) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/01/independence-holding-ihc-raises-dividend-to-0-15-per-share.html.

Independence Company Profile

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in life and health insurance business. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals within affinity groups; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.