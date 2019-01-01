Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.44.

IRT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Compass Point cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Boenning Scattergood set a $11.00 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.25 price target for the company.

In related news, Director Richard H. Ross sold 7,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $75,756.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,339.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $893,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 221.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 775,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 533,989 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,596,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,304 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 15,938 shares during the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IRT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.18. 591,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,982. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.74 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.84. Independence Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $10.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $48.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.84 million. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 9.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 27th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.63%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 59 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 16,120 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

