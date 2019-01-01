Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) Stake Lowered by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,400 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.10% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ILPT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 121.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,500,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,522,000 after purchasing an additional 822,097 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 32.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,341,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,985,000 after purchasing an additional 327,131 shares in the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $20,674,000. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 62.8% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 576,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,258,000 after purchasing an additional 222,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $5,549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ILPT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. B. Riley set a $29.00 price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

NASDAQ ILPT opened at $19.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $40.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 million. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 44.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

